Tributes have been pouring in for a Wigan schoolgirl rugby player who has died suddenly.

Layla Balenski suffered a brain haemorrhage which triggered a stroke after plunging down the stairs at her home in October.

She underwent numerous operations and intense therapy to give her the best chance at being the best version of herself and had astonished medical professionals by her recovery.

But sadly Layla, who played for Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses, died just two days after celebrating her 15th birthday.

Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own, Layla, who was among the founding players of the Pantheresses.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Michelle, Jake and all family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“You are in the thoughts and prayers of everyone at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club.

Layla Balenski's with her brother Jake after she was allowed to return home for Christmas

“Rest in peace, Layla.”

People and rugby clubs have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Layla and offer their condolences to her mum Michelle and younger brother Jake.

Hindley ARLFC said: “Everyone at Hindley ARLFC would like to express our thoughts and condolences upon hearing the sad news the passing of Layla, a founding member of Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club Pantheressess.

“It's always sad to lose one of our own.”

Jody Burrows said: “Rest easy our beautiful queen I have no words only that you was one in a million and loved your constant filter.

"I’ll cherish that hug you give me and what you said to me, now go and rest in your dad's arms we will look after your mum and Jake, love you forever 15.”

Vicky Young said: “You Layla Balenski have well and truly broke our hearts into pieces, can I just say what an absolute pleasure it's been theses last few months being on your journey.

“From start to finish you've been so so brave you've laughed cried and even swore a lot.

"I am gonna miss that no filter gob, going to miss everything.

"Thank you for all the beautiful memories we have now rest easy queen up there.

"I hope your dad's got you, we’re all gonna miss you much sweet.

Ashton Bears added: “We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of a young life taken far too soon.

"On behalf of everyone at Ashton Bears, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones.

In our sport, we learn about teamwork, strength, and unity—and during this incredibly difficult time, we stand together in support and sorrow.

"Please know that you are in our thoughts, and we share in your grief.”

Nelly said: “I will never ever forget this gorgeous smile.

“I will never forget our little afternoon getting you ready for your party, singing along to all of Presley’s Disney songs, and you saying over and over how amazing you felt.

“You said you felt like a queen on Friday and god girl what a queen you were.

“Thank you for choosing and trusting me, I’ll never forget.

“You’ve truly taken a piece of my heart up there with you tonight.

“I hope you rest easy up there my queen.

“You will always be our brightest star in that sky.”