Heatwave 2021: How to cope in hot weather
The UK is currently basking in a glorious spell on sunshine but with the balmy weather comes some health risks.
For us Brits, unaccustomed to scorching sun, the heat can pose some challenges, not less how to get a good night's sleep!
But there is plenty of easy steps to take that will keep us safe while we relax around the BBQ or beer garden.
Why is the heatwave a problem?
The NHS' website says the main risks posed by a heatwave are not drinking enough water, overheating and heat exhaustion and heatstroke
What can you do to keep safe?
Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
Stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool
Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines
Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm
Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day
Make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling
If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice