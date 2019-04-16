Here are 15 pictures you have to see from Wigan's latest Comic Con
Superheroes, zombies, aliens and all manner of other weird and wonderful figments of the imagination descended on a Wigan shopping centre.
Held in The Galleries, it was the second Wigan town centre Comic Con in seven months and again it proved a monster hit.
Guardians of The Galleries Comic Con
jpimedia
