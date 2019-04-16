Guardians of The Galleries Comic Con

Here are 15 pictures you have to see from Wigan's latest Comic Con

Superheroes, zombies, aliens and all manner of other weird and wonderful figments of the imagination descended on a Wigan shopping centre.


Held in The Galleries, it was the second Wigan town centre Comic Con in seven months and again it proved a monster hit.

