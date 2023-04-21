Here are the cats at a Wigan borough animal shelter currently looking for their forever homes
There is a number of reasons why animals find themselves at Leigh Dogs and Cats Home.
By Matt Pennington
Published 21st Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Sometimes they’ve been abandoned, sometimes they have been victims of cruelty and been taken away from their owners; sometimes loving owners have had to give them up because they are no longer capable of looking after them.
But whatever the reason, the not-for-profit organisation pledges to find these pets suitable new owners, no matter how long it takes.
Here are the latest felines waiting to find their perfect home and owner.
