Here are the cats at a Wigan borough animal shelter currently looking for their forever homes

There is a number of reasons why animals find themselves at Leigh Dogs and Cats Home.

By Matt Pennington
Published 21st Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Sometimes they’ve been abandoned, sometimes they have been victims of cruelty and been taken away from their owners; sometimes loving owners have had to give them up because they are no longer capable of looking after them.

But whatever the reason, the not-for-profit organisation pledges to find these pets suitable new owners, no matter how long it takes.

Here are the latest felines waiting to find their perfect home and owner.

At approximately three years old, Maude is looking for a home after her owner sadly died. While a little wary, she has been friendly when handled.

Buddy is a five and a half year old castrated male and is looking for his forever home as his owner is unwell and unable to continue caring for him. Wise for him to be the only cat in his new home after not taking to a cat already in a previous home.

Approximately 9-12 months old, Betty's previous owner was no longer able to look after her. She is a little nervous so would benefir from a quieter home where she can build her confidence.

Blossom is an 11 year old female who's owner sadly died.

