While many of the venues and entertainment have changed over time, it is still home for those enjoying a night out.

People have fond memories of the street, whether a visit to the Royal Court Theatre or dancing in nightclubs into the small hours on a Saturday night.

Wigan Today asked users which venues sparked the most memories from King Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Street Wigan in the late 80s with Chaplin's nightclub to the left and Scott's to the right

Janette McKee said: “For me, Turnkey, Scott’s and JR's but in the early days it was Bees Knees then on to Bluto's.”

Nikki Lee said: “Springbok where I got my first job then Bambooza and Embargo, as well as karaoke in Cheers.”

Martin Harrison said: “When I first started going out around town, it was Scott’s and Turnkey.

Chicago Rock King Street Wigan

"A couple of years later it was Bentleys and Ibiza bar with triple vodka Redbull and the good old Chambulls all night.”

Kate Heyworth said: “Prince’s, where I met my now husband, Surfers, Walkabout and Chicago Rock.”

Linda Collier Hughes added: “King of clubs and Jr's. Had brilliant times in them both.”

Vicky Blakeley said: “Scott’s was my favourite and Turnkey on a Thursday. Those were the days.”

Turnkey

Sam O’Neill commented: “Studio 46, what a time to be alive.”

Susan Davies added: “Underground had great music. Leo’s with the old chamber pots filled with snakebite.

“Chaplin’s, Wednesday half price cocktails, Friday and Saturday. The best nightclub, music and atmosphere.

“Turnkey on a Thursday was the only night you could wear trainers.”

Walkabout

Sammy Lou M said: “Hub and if you were really refusing to go home and didn’t mind where you went, Fever.”

Springbok Bar.

Surfers Paradise