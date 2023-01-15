A new year sees a fresh line-up of must-have toys for the little ones coming on the market.

So to save the distress of working out what to buy, Wigan Today has published a list of what experts believe will be the hottest playthings in 2023.

Those at BargainMax.co.uk, a website for toys, games and collectibles, have put together a list of the toy trends to watch out for throughout the year.

From movie tie-ins to the classics such as Lego and Barbie, here are what are expected to be trending.

1. Movie madness Another favourite since his first appearance in 1981, a film adaptation of Super Mario Bros will hit the cinema on April 7. LEGO Super Mario Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set is available for just £21.99 Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Movie Madness Savvy shoppers who wish to beat the rush and get ahead of the craze can stock up on the Super Mario 2in1 Torch Light and Stories Projector for £12.99 Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. PAW Patrol Returns 2023 promises to be another huge year for the hit pre-school franchise, including a second feature film titled PAW Patrol The Mighty movie, on the 13th of October. The Paw Patrol Giant 55cm Marshall Plush is expected to be popular and comes in at £19.99 Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. PAW Patrol Returns The brand celebrates it's 10th anniversary and with the first movie earning over 100 million in the box office, there will be high consumer demandsonce the second is released. Mega Bloks PAW Patrol Chase’s City Police Cruiser for will cost you £11.99. Photo: submit Photo Sales