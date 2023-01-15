2023 promises to be another huge year for the hit pre-school franchise, including a second feature film titled PAW Patrol The Mighty movie, on the 13th of October. The Paw Patrol Giant 55cm Marshall Plush is expected to be popular and comes in at £19.99
The brand celebrates it's 10th anniversary and with the first movie earning over 100 million in the box office, there will be high consumer demandsonce the second is released.
Mega Bloks PAW Patrol Chase’s City Police Cruiser for will cost you £11.99.