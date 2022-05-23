Wigan borough has got a huge variety of independent dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a good wash and a trim.

We reached out to readers on our social media page and we receieved a lot of recommedations, in fact a bewildering number from which to choose!

So, if you’re wondering where to take your trusted furry friend to get a decent trim then look no further, we have compiled a list of dog groomers of the most popular from which you could take your pick.

If you know any great groomers that we haven’t mentioned then feel free to let us know!

Jackie's Paws and Claws. Jackie's Paws and Claws Dog Groomers. 639 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AG. Amanda Thain said: "A very friendly groomers, I won't go anywhere else. Happy dogs, happy mummy."

Glamour Pups. Glamour Pups Dog Grooming. 217 Ormskirk Rd, Newtown, Wigan WN5 9DN. Mel Williams said: "Cara is definitely the groomer for cherished pooch, Willow." Mary Mapson Plimley said: "Cara is brilliant!"

Smallbrook Bath and Groom. Smallbrook Bath and Groom. 143 Smallbrook Lane, Leigh, WN7 5PZ. Carolyn Highton said: "Alison at Smallbrook Bath and Groom is a fabulous groomer."