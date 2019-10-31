Here's what will be happening at Wigan's 2019 Christmas Lights Switch-On

A spectacular family-friendly show will kick off Christmas celebrations in Wigan this year.

The festive season officially launches in Wigan town centre on Thursday, 14 November with Wigan’s Christmas Cracker lights switch-on.

Hacker T Dog will be making his annual appearance too

The ever-popular event will start at 5.30pm in Market Place with a Greatest Showman themed performance, followed by stage shows from Aladdin and a Minions Meltdown Show plus an exciting interactive Jedi Training Show.

CBBC star Hacker T Dog will also be entertaining the crowds building up to the 7pm switch-on.

This year’s jam-packed lights switch-on is a partnership between the Grand Arcade, Galleries and Wigan Council.

John Sanson, centre manager of the Grand Arcade shopping centre, said: “Wigan’s Christmas Lights Switch On is one of the towns biggest free family events and this year’s promises to be an absolute cracker. The Galleries, Wigan Town Centre and Grand Arcade are sure all our visitors will enjoy an evening of fantastic family entertainment. It’s guaranteed to be a real Christmas cracker that will get everyone in the mood for Christmas.”

L-R Jeremy Bell - Wigan Council, Lynda Kenyon - The Galleries, John Sanson - Grand Arcade.

Simon Tucker, Centre Manager, The Galleries Shopping Centre said: “The Christmas light switch on is set to be a real hit with the local community this year. We have a variety of entertainment, we hope to put a smile on everyone’s faces and create a truly authentic Christmas experience here in Wigan”

The festive fun continues on Sunday, 17 November with Santa’s Reindeer Parade in Wigan town centre from 1pm.

Santa and his reindeer will make their way through the town centre to Believe Square where children and their families can get up close with the reindeers. The fun continues down at Market Place with a live stage show showcasing local performers, attractions and festive stalls until 4pm.

To help get into the seasonal spirit and make a head-start on Christmas shopping, all council car parks will be free after 3pm on weekdays from 14 November.

And all council car parks are still free at weekends.

Council leader, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Free parking gives shoppers the perfect opportunity to visit the town's top high street names, independent shops as well as its popular local markets. We’ve got a spectacular programme of family-friendly Christmas events lined-up and we hope everyone gets in the spirit and enjoys them.”