High School pupil relishes new VIP role

A lucky pupil experienced a day in the life of the Mayor of Wigan borough.

Rachel Lawrence won the opportunity to shadow the Mayor, Coun Steve Dawber, and his consort, Oliver Waite, during their official duties after landing top spot in a writing competition.

Wigan Council organises the Mayor for the Day competition each year.

The 13-year-old Bedford High School pupil, from Leigh, said: “It’s been a really good and interesting day.

“We’ve been to a toddler group and listened to a baby first aid course.

“I’d definitely recommend the competition to other young people.”

Rachel was picked up from school in the mayoral car and also visited a dementia living project in Wigan along with the toddler group.

There was even time to try on the mayoral robes and have lunch with the Mayor at Wigan Town Hall, along with Coun Sue Gambles, lead member for youth opportunities.

Coun Dawber said: “It’s so important that we encourage young people to embrace their communities, so they understand the important role they play in shaping our future.

“The Mayor for a Day competition is a great way to incentivise young people to find out more and I’m glad to hear that Rachel has enjoyed the experience as much as I have.”

For the competition entrants were asked to answer the question: “How do you support The Deal?”

The Mayor added: “Rachel’s entry to the competition was extremely interesting to read and her passion about local issues is inspiring.”

For more information about the youth groups in the borough, interested young people can go to www.wigan.gov.uk/LINC2 or email voiceandengagement@wigan.gov.uk.