Hindley firefighter gifts over £30,000 to Dementia UK after completing a marathon in full kit
A cheque for more than £30,000 has been gifted to Dementia UK by Hindley firefighter Ryan Jones who was sponsored to run a marathon in full kit.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:01 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 12:57 pm
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service chief Dave Russel visited the station to congratulate Ryan who was accompanied by son Teddy and partner Demi Blakey.
Ryan said he might do another one next year.
Colleague Andy Ball himself raised more than £16,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society by completing the same gruelling course.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.