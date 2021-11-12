Sam Broxton is hoping to welcome more people

Hindley Library and Community Centre will host a range of activities next week as they look to encourage more people to get involved.

The venue was used as a voluntary food bank during the Covid-19 pandemic, but will now be welcoming people back inside.

Managing director Sam Broxton said: “We are excited to be able to bring the community back through the doors. Whether that is for the library, a community session or just for a brew and a chat.”

The week of events at the building will officially start on Monday November 15.

Meanwhile, Chapter One Tea Rooms, which is based inside, will be back up and running on November 17, when a relaunch event will also take place.

Events include a drop in for over-55s, live music, as well as craft and festive sessions.

There will also be a Children In Need day towards the end of the week, to help raise money for the charity.

Sam said: “Coun Chris Ready will be coming along at 10am on Wednesday to open up, and we’ve got some wonderful bakers that are donating sweet treats for the week, which will be free of charge.”

The venue is also looking for new volunteers to come down and help out with the project to enable them to do more.

Anyone who is interested should email: [email protected]