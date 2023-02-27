Historic Wigan chapel to host attic sale in aid of its upkeep
An historic Wigan chapel is hosting an attic sale this weekend to raise money towards the building’s upkeep.
By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 9:47am
Park Lane Chapel, on Wigan Road, Landgate, Bryn, is holding the sale on Saturday March 4 between 10am and 1pm.
There will be a variety of stalls including those selling cakes, books and bric-a-brac.
Organisers are also promising a raffle and refreshments. There is no admission charge and there is free parking and visitors can also take the chance to look around the beautiful chapel which dates back to 1697.
All proceeds from the event go towards the upkeep of the building.