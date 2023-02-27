Park Lane Chapel, on Wigan Road, Landgate, Bryn, is holding the sale on Saturday March 4 between 10am and 1pm.

There will be a variety of stalls including those selling cakes, books and bric-a-brac.

Park Lane Chapel, Wigan Road, Bryn, is one of Wigan's oldest surviving buildings

Organisers are also promising a raffle and refreshments. There is no admission charge and there is free parking and visitors can also take the chance to look around the beautiful chapel which dates back to 1697.