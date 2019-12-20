Historic Wigan pub gets new lease of life

An historic Wigan pub is about to re-open as an eatery combining traditional British food with one of the country’s favourite European cuisines.

The Whitesmiths Arms on Standishgate is about to get a new lease of life with Mario Selmani, who is at the helm, promising “British food with an Italian twist”.

Mr Selmani is moving into the borough having previously run an Italian restaurant in Bolton and a pub in Blackburn.

And he hopes his redevelopment of the building which dates back to the late 17th century and which was last open as tapas venue Casa Carlos will prove a hit with Wiganers looking for somewhere to eat and drink on a variety of occasions.

He has spent several months refurbishing the interior and hopes to create a homely, welcoming feel to the place.

Mr Selmani said: “The history behind the building really drew me to it. It’s one of the oldest buildings in Wigan, going back to 1675.

“I’ve seen that Wigan is in need of a good place to eat. We’ve prided ourselves on fresh food and we want to bring something different.

“We want to be somewhere people can go with their kids, somewhere you can go for a drink after work or for a meal with your colleagues, somewhere for works dos.

“We have completely re-done it inside. The bar is the only thing that has not changed, everything else is different. We want to make it feel like you are at home.

“We’ve already had a lot of interest from people online and we are looking forward to opening so much.”

Mr Selmani is hoping all the work on the Whitesmiths Arms will be done in time for the place to open its doors on Monday.