Hit comedy series climax filmed in Wigan
And when Joey’s, starring and written by Haydock actor and scribe Samuel Evanson, becomes available to stream or rent from Vimeo On Demand this Monday (September 25), Wigan will play its own role.
For much of the climax of the seven-part series was filmed at Bryn Labour Club (pictured).
The 24-year-old writer, who still has a day job, shot to fame after he and a few friends put together a pilot episode for YouTube about a dysfunctional Liverpudlian family and it did hugely well.
As you might expect, most of the location shooting takes place in Liverpool but the Labour Club proved a perfect setting for a wedding do which is the focal point of the seventh and final episode.
Welsh-born Samuel, who said he penned the series – which has been likened to Gavin and Stacey meet a Liverpool version of Shameless – because he finds Scousers such great story-tellers.
He said: “The project started as amateurly as you can imagine. My only qualification is doing film and TV at college for a year.
"But as things have evolved it has become a professional production. The pilot went down very well so we decided to do a full series and we have had guest stars like Warren Donnelly from Shameless, and Michelle Parker from Disney+’s A Small Light.
"We tried to use nearby locations as much as possible and Bryn was perfect. About half the last episode was filmed there. Wigan locations are cheaper than Liverpool ones too!”