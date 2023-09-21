Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And when Joey’s, starring and written by Haydock actor and scribe Samuel Evanson, becomes available to stream or rent from Vimeo On Demand this Monday (September 25), Wigan will play its own role.

For much of the climax of the seven-part series was filmed at Bryn Labour Club (pictured).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old writer, who still has a day job, shot to fame after he and a few friends put together a pilot episode for YouTube about a dysfunctional Liverpudlian family and it did hugely well.​

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Evanson

As you might expect, most of the location shooting takes place in Liverpool but the Labour Club proved a perfect setting for a wedding do which is the focal point of the seventh and final episode.

Welsh-born Samuel, who said he penned the series – which has been likened to Gavin and Stacey meet a Liverpool version of Shameless – because he finds Scousers such great story-tellers.

He said: “The project started as amateurly as you can imagine. My only qualification is doing film and TV at college for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But as things have evolved it has become a professional production. The pilot went down very well so we decided to do a full series and we have had guest stars like Warren Donnelly from Shameless, and Michelle Parker from Disney+’s A Small Light.