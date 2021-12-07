Home care firm collects festive gifts for lonely elderly in Wigan

The team at Home Instead Wigan

Home Instead Wigan is collecting present donations that will be sent to older adults who might not otherwise receive a gift to add some sparkle to their festive periods.

The Be A Santa initiative is seeing the team at the home care company exhibit at three Wigan stores in December, asking people to donate a small gift that will put a smile on somebody’s face.

They have already been to Lidl on Darlington Street. Next stop is Boots, Grand Arcade on December 8 followed by the Asda Supercentre, Robin Park on December 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead said that for many, elderly people particularly, Christmas is a time that heightens feelings of loneliness: a challenge that has been all too common for older adults throughout the pandemic. Having a present under the Christmas tree is one way of getting through the difficult time.

Donating a gift, whether it’s toiletries, chocolates or slippers, is one way of lifting somebody’s spirits and making them feel more connected to the community during the festivities.

Danielle Roberts, head of operations at Home Instead Wigan, said: “We’re a company that helps older adults in the area live well at home, but we’re about so much more than that. We know the issues that many people this age tend to face, particularly loneliness, and we’re always keen to address this.

“Everyone in the community can play a part in preventing loneliness, and it can begin by paying us a visit at our stand and donating a present!”