Hope at last for Wigan tot Ellis much to parents’ relief

A Wigan tot who has been suffering agonising seizures since birth without a diagnosis could soon be getting vital treatment after finally being referred to a specialist.

Ellis Grimshaw, who is only two and a half years old, is constantly plagued by severe muscle spasms which can leave him in pain throughout the entire day.

Other news: Video could be first step to teen Katie becoming a top rapper



The Aspull toddler, who cannot walk, talk or crawl, has been diagnosed with sepsis three times but medical professionals have never got the bottom of what causes his ongoing condition.

His mum, Joanne, 35, says that her son can sometimes be awake for 23 hours of the day as he is in too much pain to sleep.

Despite taking Ellis to hospital on numerous occasions, Joanne says that the youngster has never received an official diagnosis and that sufficient action has not been taken by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust to identify the cause of his pain.

Last month, she told the Wigan Post: “When he was born he had difficulties from the start. He would cry for around 23 out of 24 hours a day.

“I took him to A&E but they said that nothing was wrong with him. One particular morning they got social services involved because they thought I was an overly neurotic mother.

“I’m not a first-time mum. I knew that something was diffferent and something was seriously wrong.

“I ended up having a breakdown because we were getting absolutely nowhere with it.”

After months of return trips to the hospital, Ellis was eventually looked at by doctors who said that he could have cerebral palsy.

Joanne, who also has a five-year-old daughter called Evie, said that he was eventually given an MRI scan which showed that part of his brain is missing.

However the family were then put through another gruelling wait with no answers up until last week, when Ellis was seen by a neurology specialist in Manchester.

After running tests, the doctor told Joanne and her husband Lee that Ellis was suffering from dystonia - a movement condition which causes the sufferer’s muscles to contract uncontrollably.

The underlying cause of this is now being investigated.

Following the appointment, Joanne said: “The doctor from Manchester was fabulous.

“We are now awaiting for an inpatient appointment at Manchester Children’s Hospital for a lumbar puncture that may find some diagnosis.

“The doctor has diagnosed him with dystonia which makes me feel like we are getting somewhere now.”

Ellis has been given medication to help him sleep when the pain is too much.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and kind words,” she added. “My son should not have to put up with this pain and I’ll fight until the end.”