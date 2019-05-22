Horror arm injury as teenager gets impaled on branch in Wigan

A teenager is in hospital with a serious arm injury after he became impaled on a large branch in a horror incident in Wigan.

Firefighters described the delicate operation to free the 14-year-old boy following the freak occurrence on Scot Lane at around 3.20pm on Monday.

Other news: Couple tie the knot at Wigan and Leigh Hospice for the second time



The lad had been walking back from school with a number of fellow pupils and fell into a large bush near the Starbucks coffee store, with one of the branches deeply puncturing his arm.

Fire crews had to use the cutters they use for removing padlocks to slice through the branch to avoid vibrations causing the teenager further pain.

Crew manager Simon Connor said: "He's fallen backwards into a bush and one of the branches has penetrated his arm.

"It went straight in but didn't come out the other side. It was quite a way in.

"We didn't want to saw the branch due to the vibrations, which would have affected it."

The teenager was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

The air ambulance was also called but it was decided he did not need to be taken to hospital by helicopter.