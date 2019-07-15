Hospice opens its beautiful grounds to the public

The beautiful grounds surrounding the headquarters of one of the borough’s biggest charities will once again be open to the public later this week.



Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) is taking part in the National Open Gardens Scheme on Sunday (July 21).

One of the ponds in the gardens

Visitors will be able to enjoy the tranquil green spaces surrounding the buildings at the charity’s main site on Kildare Street in Hindley.

Since last year efforts to make the grounds even nicer have also blossomed, with the Amberswood Wildflower Retreat which was funded by a National Lottery community pot now full of native plants.

The private area has been left to grow and provides a quiet space for patients and visitors.

A patio garden at the Oak Centre day service is also undergoing some sprucing up courtesy of a grant from the W.G Edwards Charitable Foundation.

Gardener Jim Nicholson said: “Lots of visitors and patients comment on how lovely the gardens are and it’s true – they are beautiful but also a place of peace and relaxation.

“It is so important that people have a space where they can take a breath or spend some precious time with their loved ones.”

The gardens have colourful flower beds at the front.while behind the hospice there are three ponds and a Chinese bridge donated by the Whitworth Art Gallery. Visitors will also see the Dedicate A Daisy memorial garden.

The gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm. An entry fee of £3.50 will be charged at the entrance. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

The hugely popular National Open Gardens Scheme is an initiative which sees more than 3,700 private gardens opening for charity every year.

One of the main beneficiaries of the scheme is Hospice UK, the national membership organisation which supports the work of organisations providing palliative and end-of-life care across the country.