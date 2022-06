Floristry students at Wigan and Leigh College put lots of work into creating the colourful display, which shows the Queen’s face in profile.

It is not just a treat for the eyes, as the flowers also have wonderful scents.

From left, Rachel Shaw and Emma Williams, nurses at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, with the floral display of the Queen, created in celebration for the Queen's platinum jubilee by Level Three Floristry students from Wigan and Leigh Collage. The installation is on display for patients and visitors at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Hindley.