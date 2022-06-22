The Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) staff were named the HCA (Hospital Caterers Association) north west branch Hospital of the Year, which recognises the outstanding service the hospital's catering team deliver.

Jane Cavanagh, hotel services manager, said: “It was a lovely surprise to the team which made us feel really valued.

WWL hospitals win Catering HCA Award 2022.

"To be shortlisted with other hospitals within the north west and win is a big achievement, it was a great morale boost.”

The team picked up its award, certificate and prize money at the at the HCA north west branch awards ceremony and summer ball at the Village Hotel, Warrington.

David Evans, director of estates and facilities, said: “I am delighted that the trust’s catering team has been recognised for their outstanding work by the HCA.

"This is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team and their focus in providing the very best quality food for our patients and staff, especially during the challenges over the last few years.”

Helen Littlehales, facilities manager who nominated the team, said: “I joined the trust in September 2021 and I can honestly say that the welcome I have received has been fantastic.

“I have witnessed the work of such a dedicated team, tackling challenges with a smile and with a positive and passionate approach to the patient and customer experience.”