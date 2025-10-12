A young Wigan art teacher-turned-engineer is urging more girls to try those science and maths subjects that have for so long been a largely male preserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Walsh is certainly leading by example as much of her spare time involves restoring classic vehicles.

In fact the 25-year-old thinks that such work would be neat way for more females to get into STEM – that’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics – in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Today only recently featured Hannah’s boyfriend Cameron Stephenson who is restoring a vintage steamroller at Ince’s Clarington Forge.

Hannah Walsh is not someone afraid of getting her hands dirty and says there is an urgent need for more girls to get involved in STEM subjects at school

She has been a big help to him and says she has learnt many skills, initially just by watching Cameron while she drew the vehicles he was renovating.

And Hannah has branched out on her ow, rejuvenating a 34-year-old Nissan Figaro to its former glory, literally from scrap.

She feels there is much untapped talent, saying that despite growing awareness, women are still underrepresented in STEM careers, often due to lack of exposure, role models and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There is an urgent need to involve more women in STEM, and I believe hands-on, creative hobbies like vehicle and traction engine restoration can become powerful, approachable gateways into it.

Hannah Walsh restoring her Figaro

"I want to show that you don’t need to start out as an engineer to develop real mechanical skills, solve complex problems and become part of a supportive, passionate community. It started off as fun, then as I learnt and started putting it into practice that I realised I was doing real engineering!

"Over the past three years, I’ve transformed my pink 1991 Nissan Figaro from a rusted scrapheap into a fully functional, feminine classic. With guidance from Cameron, I’ve learned to dismantle and rebuild the engine, cut out panels, weld, grind, restore the interior, repair the roof and so much more.

"Beyond the Figaro, I have been involved in restoring traction engines, our 1928 Marshall S-type steamroller, my 1975 Vauxhall kit car, and I’m currently working on a 1972 VW campervan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These projects have taught me engineering principles, fostered creative thinking and given me the confidence to tackle what many would consider ‘men’s work.’

Hannah Walsh with her pink 1991 Nissan Figaro that she fully restored, literally from scrap

"But most importantly, they’ve helped me see that STEM can be accessible, rewarding, and inclusive.

“As an art teacher, I bring this message into the classroom: often arriving at school in a classic car and sharing restoration stories with students.

"I use these moments to break down the idea that STEM is only for certain people and it can be approachable, practical, and enjoyable, even in male-dominated fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want girls to see that being curious, creative, and hands-on are STEM qualities. They should not be intimidated.

Hannah Walsh helping to restore partner Cameron Stephenson's steamroller

"Femininity, creativity and technical skill coexist: like in my pink Figaro.”

She said she wants more females to get involved in restoration and steam hobbies, adding: “Classic cars, traction engines and rollers are living history, and keeping them alive is about more than just mechanics. It’s about community, learning, creativity and preserving living history.

"The steam and car communities are welcoming and inclusive, and my story shows that women don’t need to be intimidated by stereotypes.

"They can thrive, learn and create something lasting and I’m living proof that they can, and that you don’t have to change who you are to do it.

"I didn’t leave my femininity behind to pick up a welder. I brought it with me."