How a young Wigan woman is trying to break gender stereotypes by restoring vehicles and promoting STEM subjects for girls
Hannah Walsh is certainly leading by example as much of her spare time involves restoring classic vehicles.
In fact the 25-year-old thinks that such work would be neat way for more females to get into STEM – that’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics – in the classroom.
Wigan Today only recently featured Hannah’s boyfriend Cameron Stephenson who is restoring a vintage steamroller at Ince’s Clarington Forge.
She has been a big help to him and says she has learnt many skills, initially just by watching Cameron while she drew the vehicles he was renovating.
And Hannah has branched out on her ow, rejuvenating a 34-year-old Nissan Figaro to its former glory, literally from scrap.
She feels there is much untapped talent, saying that despite growing awareness, women are still underrepresented in STEM careers, often due to lack of exposure, role models and confidence.
She said: “There is an urgent need to involve more women in STEM, and I believe hands-on, creative hobbies like vehicle and traction engine restoration can become powerful, approachable gateways into it.
"I want to show that you don’t need to start out as an engineer to develop real mechanical skills, solve complex problems and become part of a supportive, passionate community. It started off as fun, then as I learnt and started putting it into practice that I realised I was doing real engineering!
"Over the past three years, I’ve transformed my pink 1991 Nissan Figaro from a rusted scrapheap into a fully functional, feminine classic. With guidance from Cameron, I’ve learned to dismantle and rebuild the engine, cut out panels, weld, grind, restore the interior, repair the roof and so much more.
"Beyond the Figaro, I have been involved in restoring traction engines, our 1928 Marshall S-type steamroller, my 1975 Vauxhall kit car, and I’m currently working on a 1972 VW campervan.
"These projects have taught me engineering principles, fostered creative thinking and given me the confidence to tackle what many would consider ‘men’s work.’
"But most importantly, they’ve helped me see that STEM can be accessible, rewarding, and inclusive.
“As an art teacher, I bring this message into the classroom: often arriving at school in a classic car and sharing restoration stories with students.
"I use these moments to break down the idea that STEM is only for certain people and it can be approachable, practical, and enjoyable, even in male-dominated fields.
"I want girls to see that being curious, creative, and hands-on are STEM qualities. They should not be intimidated.
"Femininity, creativity and technical skill coexist: like in my pink Figaro.”
She said she wants more females to get involved in restoration and steam hobbies, adding: “Classic cars, traction engines and rollers are living history, and keeping them alive is about more than just mechanics. It’s about community, learning, creativity and preserving living history.
"The steam and car communities are welcoming and inclusive, and my story shows that women don’t need to be intimidated by stereotypes.
"They can thrive, learn and create something lasting and I’m living proof that they can, and that you don’t have to change who you are to do it.
"I didn’t leave my femininity behind to pick up a welder. I brought it with me."