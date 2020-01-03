How to help stray cats in Wigan during winter

Winter is now in full swing - which isn’t good news for Wigan’s stray cats.

Cats staying outside in the cold can cause an abundance of medical issues, ranging from cat flu to calicivirus, both of which are linked to respiratory infections often originating from cold weather exposure.

The illnesses, though highly contagious, are not any form of threat to humans, and in very few cases are fatal.

However, leaving cats out in the cold can lead to much more serious health issues such as hypothermia and frostbite.

Much like a human common cold, cat flu has symptoms like a runny nose and eyes as well as sore throats- so you can only imagine what the poor things are going through without the lozenges and the tissues.

A Wigan and Leigh RSPCA branch worker said: “Cats are generally hardy creatures and can enjoy time outdoors, even in cold weather, provided they are strong and healthy.

“However, it is extremely hard for a stray to stay strong and healthy in the winter without substantial nutrition or shelter.

“Yet, there are many things the public can do to help out.

“This could be leaving out fresh, unfrozen water as well as cat food. Insulated bowls are recommended to protect them from exposure to the elements.

“Providing small forms of shelter is also recommended, yet anything that can be sodden, or areas that include chemicals such as antifreeze that could be ingested, are not suggested.

“Contents of sheds and garages should also be taken into consideration before leaving them open for any furry friends.”

The main factor driving the homeless cat epidemic is simply overpopulation, and that many owners are not neutering or spaying their pets.

There is currently an average of 10.9 million cats owned across the UK, with 24 per cent of adults owning a cat.

With two being abandoned every hour, there are on average 370 new strays per week.

The RSPCA stress the importance of neutering and spaying to help the problem; “It is so important to reduce the number of strays and unwanted cats, many of which end up living miserable lives in the cold, getting sick or injured and with no access to veterinary care.”

The RSPCA offer neutering at £25 for male cats and £30 for females - they have also noted that if you may struggle with payment, they are happy to help with any expenses.

Stray cats can also come from once loving homes before they are abandoned.

A spokesman added: “You would not believe how many people fail to neuter, give up cats that are no longer cute kittens and move house leaving cats behind.

“I even had one person wanting to give up her cat as she had decorated the house and it didn’t match the colour scheme.”