The 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation provided the most sombre of backdrops to Wigan’s Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations.

Remembrance events took place in the Derby Room at Leigh Turnpike Gallery and The Fire Within HQ in Wigan’s Galleries.

St John Fisher RC High performed drama, dance and music in Wigan and Sacred Heart RC Primary pupils sang in Leigh.

Readings were also given by Wigan Rotary and Leigh Paperback Writers.

