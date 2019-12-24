How Wigan is perceived in borough's French twin town

Wigan and the French town of Angers have been twinned for decades, but what do residents across the Channel make of the borough?

Ambassador in Angers Eve Davis has revealed which sources of information curious Europeans wanting to find out more about our town have available and which questions she most frequently gets asked.

The international office, where Eve is based and from which the twinning operation is largely run, has a small library of books about Wigan, largely focusing on its history, with one about notable figures from the borough and another with pictures from different points in time placed near ones taken at the time the work was published.

And Eve, who is from Highfield and studied French and Spanish at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) before taking up the ambassador’s role, says Wigan’s past is something she has found many residents in the Loire Valley are keen to find out more about.

Indeed the stock of literature available in the international office is so impressive that Eve has found herself reading up on aspects of her hometown which were new to her, such as the incredible tale of Marjorie Booth, an international opera star who spied for her country during World War Two.

Eve said: “It’s really interesting to compare Wigan about 100 years ago and see how similar it is to now.

“There are a lot of history books here in Angers about what Wigan was like in the past.

“Personally I really like the story about Marjorie Booth. I’d never heard of her before and when I read about her I was wowed by her story.

“I really like the books which compare the past to the present, showing how some things have changed. I like to look at the past and compare it to now.”

However, it is not just history that Angers residents, or Angevins as they are know, are interested in.

Eve admits that even in the country which gave the world gastronomy and haute cuisine, there are quite a few tastebuds in Wigan’s twin town unable to resist one of the borough’s best-known sweet treats.

She said: “One of the things a lot of people know about here is Uncle Joe’s Mintballs. We actually get them here in the office and it’s something from Wigan we try to promote.

“Food is a good way of letting people know what Wigan is like. Sweets are good for that, cakes and pies are a bit more difficult to send across!

“My colleague from Germany really likes mint balls so I’m going to bring some over for her after Christmas.

“People also ask about what kind of tea we drink in Britain. That’s the one thing you can’t really find here.”

Learning about the twin towns is something young Angers residents get into as well, as there is a card game for taking into schools.

The cards all have pictures or symbols on them relating to Wigan and Angers and the game introduces the youngsters to everything from Wigan Athletic to the jazz festival.

There is also a book on the shelf at the international office which tells a children’s tale of Santa coming to Wigan at Christmastime which is used in schools.

Other books available for the international team to use include one about Northern Soul, a guide to events in Wigan town centre and some of the things the borough has to offer and some drawings of local sites.

There is also a trail book taking readers on a tour around the town centre and a book in French welcoming anyone from Angers who thinks about heading over to Wigan or just finding out a bit more from the comfort of their chairs.

Residents or organisations in France keen to improve their knowledge of Wigan can also consult a number of reference book which are in Angers for public use.

A copy of the Wigan Borough Charter has also made its way across the stretch of water known as the English Channel to Brits and La Manche to French people, though that is far more for formal purposes than general reading.

Eve says her own role as Wigan’s official representative on the continent includes giving presentations, where she likes to look at how Angers and Wigan are similar as well as the obvious differences between them.

And she has found overall that French residents seem to have a good impression of their English twin town.

Eve said: “People seem to really like hearing about Wigan’s green spaces. In my presentation I talk about places like Haigh Hall, Mesnes Park and the flashes.

“I also talk about the parish church because I think it’s an important symbol for the town.

“My talks also include things like mint balls and how popular pies are in Wigan.

“I think there’s generally quite a positive view of Wigan here in Angers, though people still have this perception of England that it’s all still like it was 100 years ago, even though Wigan is now more modern. People like to know about the town.

“I like to compare Wigan and Angers because there are a lot of similarities. Angers has a cathedral, Wigan has All Saints Church, the town centres are both pedestrianised, both have a lot of green spaces, both like music and have produced quite a few acts.

“I like to look at the similarities and differences because it’s a good way to see how your country is different to others around the world.”