How Wigan Little Theatre has managed to put on a global classic on the tiniest of stages

The curtain was rising this week on Wigan Little Theatre’s take on the Jules Verne epic Around the World in 80 Days.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:45 pm
In a stage adaption by Laura Eason and directed by Katie Davis, the play sees Victorian gentleman Phileas Fogg wager his life's fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Along with hapless valet Passepartout, he sets out on a dazzling escapade that takes him from the misty alleys of London to the exotic subcontinent and on to the Wild West as they race against the clock on a dizzying succession of trains, steamers, a wind-propelled sledge and an elephant.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Around the World in 80 Days. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

The WLT audience experiences this fun-filled trip with the intrepid pair and meet with all the characters they encounter along the way.

The play runs from May 25 to June 4.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on its 24-hour telephone booking service on 0333 666 3366

