Huge artistic salute to cyclists as they speed through the borough

A giant piece of art was being created at Haigh this week to coincide with the arrival in the borough of the UK’s biggest professional cycling race.

Community groups and individuals were invited to get involved in a Landscape Art project that will reveal a 24m by 24m abstract installation taking inspiration from the Tour of Britain which aerial TV cameras will be able to pick up.

Artist Dani Gaines, who created the design, led schoolchildren and volunteers in completing the piece by cutting out materials, applying tape and using mallets to secure the piece in place.

The community project has been arranged with Wigan Council as part of The Fire Within Cultural Manifesto work to engage residents in arts and cultural activity.