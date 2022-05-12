Huge new housing estate begins to take shape on former Wigan colliery site

But there is no sign yet of work beginning on the latest section of link road which is set to pass it by.

Ground was broken on the one-time Pemberton Colliery land at the start of the year after the borough council gave house-builder Northstone planning permission for this its fourth phase of development in the area.

Tulach, meaning green place on a hillside, is 29 acres and will provide energy-efficient two- three- and four-bedroom homes for both private sale and shared ownership, including a number of affordable properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of houses being built on the construction site by Northstone, on former Pemberton Colliery site, off Little Lane and Smithy Brook Road, Goose Green, Wigan.

As well as homes, Northstone says it will create a significant amount of green open space for the community, including a central village green, for the benefit of both new and existing Wigan residents.

In addition, a new link road will be established, which will connect Billinge Road to Smithy Brook roundabout, forming part of the wider M58 link road development scheme which is already under way.

However there are still several processes to go through before that section of road will begin to emerge, says the council.

A home begins to take shape

Key features of the estate include smart technology which adapts to different routines, leading home appliances, and triple-glazed Velfac windows which keep homes warm and bills down. Homebuyers can also choose the ground floor layout up to a certain build stage to create their ideal space.

Craig Nutter, operations director at Northstone, part of Peel L&P, said: “When creating our communities we think carefully about how future residents will use the spaces – from first-time buyers to families and downsizers – as well as how we can ensure our homes are built sustainably for the future.

“This includes everything from smart home technology that automatically turns lights off to triple-glazed windows that keep heat in – it’s about creating the conditions for people to make sustainable choices long after they move in.

“With the exciting redevelopment of Wigan town centre and the range of excellent transport links that connect the town to cities across the North West, this is an incredibly desirable area for buyers. We’re pleased to be underway at Tulach and look forward to sharing our progress over the coming months.”

An artist's impression of some of the new homes proposed for the Pemberton Colliery site

A total of 268 homes will be built

Construction work began at the beginning of the year

There is a large acreage to cover

The estate is expected to take six years to complete