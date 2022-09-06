The race will be held on Sunday and organisers from charity Joining Jack hope it will be an extra special day as it is the 10th annual event.

It is all change for this year as the start and finish line are moving from Market Street, in Wigan town centre, to Mesnes Park, due to demolition work at The Galleries shopping centre.

The park will be a hive of activity, with food and drink vendors and entertainment, as well as noisy supporters cheering on the runners and walkers.

The Wigan 10k returns on Sunday

Participants will be encouraged to do the famous “JJ salute” as they prepare to take on the course, which has changed slightly due to the new location.

The 10k starts at 10am and follows a route along Woodhouse Lane to the DW Stadium and back to the park.

Everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a special medal designed for the event, along with a T-shirt and goody bag.

Jack Johnson - the inspiration for Joining Jack - with the lead car for the Wigan 10k

The annual race raises money for Wigan charity Joining Jack, which was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy after their son Jack was diagnosed with the condition.

Last year’s event raised £21,00 for the charity, with many people also supporting other causes close to their hearts.

Among those taking part in this weekend’s race will be Wigan Central councillor Lawrence Hunt, who is raising money for Daffodils Dreams as part of the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan’s fund-raising activities for 2022-23.

The 10k will be followed by a family mile at 12.30pm, where youngsters can join the fun and earn their own medal.

Taking part will be 21 members of Hindley ARLFC’s under 11s team, as part of their team-building activities outside training and matches.

Motorists are advised that road closures will be in place from 8.30am to keep runners, walkers and volunteers safe.

More information about the Wigan 10k and family mile can be found at www.wigan10k.co.uk