Hundreds of residents have formed an action group amid mounting fury over the construction of four mega warehouses overshadowing their homes.

Some of the householders say they are now facing financial ruin, claiming the new development has caused several house sales on the Henfold Estate in Tyldesley to fall through.

Almost 300 residents crammed into Astley Community Club on Wednesday night, where the Astley and Mosley Common Warehouse Action Group was launched.

It follows the appearance of enormous steel structures, said to resemble “cruise ships”, which are part of a 350,000 sq ft industrial site, towering over fences and hedges, completely overshadowing their homes just metres away from the development.

Tyldesley residents John and Jackie Peters, Steve Retford, Craig Davies, Jo Gerrard and Hazel White with the warehousing structures in the background

Delivery giant Whistl has already snapped up one warehouse, signing a 15-year deal on a 140,000 sq ft unit.

Residents, some of whom bought their homes under Wigan’s shared ownership scheme, say construction work and the stress is affecting their mental health.

They also claim it is having an adverse effect on staff and pupils at Garrett Hall Primary School, which also stands in the shadow of the warehouses.

Wigan Council’s planning committee initially approved outline plans for a development of low-rise warehouses in 2015, which residents living on the estate then supported because the buildings proposed were smaller and not as intrusive.

Sandra and Jay Mehta can't sell their house

However, after that planning approval lapsed, a new planning application from Peel Land and Property (PLP) for four 60ft high mega warehouses – which many residents say they were unaware of – was approved in June last year.

The action group, led residents John Peters, 71, Craig Davies, 39, and Steve Retford, 69, was constituted at the meeting, where residents resolved to launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to force a judicial review into the Wigan planning committee decision to approve the 2024 planning application.

A council spokesman said the development had gone through all the correct planning procedures and some measures to lessen the impact are yet to be completed. PLP has also been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, one couple, Sandra Mehta, 62, and husband Jay, 59, spoke of the heartbreak of being unable to sell the home in Thistle Croft which they bought seven years ago as it backed on to a green field.

The giant warehouses overlooking homes in Tyldesley

After putting their home on the market for £425,000 they got no interest, which led to them dropping the price to £400,000.

“Once construction started, it dropped in value again to £330,000,” said Sandra. “In the end we stopped trying to sell it. We were hoping to move to move to Biddulph in Cheshire, but that dream has been ended.”

Another couple in a similar position are their neighbours Sami and Helen Halbous, aged 67 and 46, respectively.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” said Helen. “We feel completely let down by the people who are supposed to be looking after us.

“The original planning application in 2015 would have been fine. It was going to be Monday to Friday working at the smaller warehouses.

“But now, those big warehouses will be operating 24/7. We will get no peace. The chances of anyone selling a house on this estate is now nil.”

Addressing the meeting, retired teacher Mr Peters said the backlash against the warehouses in the last week had been “unimaginable”.

And alluding to the number of residents in the club, he referenced the famous line from the 1976 film Jaws, when he said: “I think we’re going to need a bigger boat.”

Mr Peters said: “I’ve been listening to people, and I’ve got a real sympathy for any young people who are trying to sell their homes.

“In one case, there were four responses from estate agents saying people love the house, but as soon as they looked at what has appeared, they said, ‘no thanks’.

“The same lady said her baby is developing asthma because of the dust in the air and she’s really worried. And there are homes where they’ve had to put down rat traps and rat cages, because if you disturb a couple of acres of wildlife, you’re going to get consequences.”

He said he knew a teacher at the school who had told the parents that she is struggling talking above the noise of the machinery coming from the construction work on the site.

“These guys have got ear protectors on,” he said. “But the children and the staff haven’t.”

The group is hoping to find a law company to take on the case pro bono, or even to approach universities with a view to the case being used by legal students as an exercise to be mentored by their professors.

Members of the group are also set to submit requests to the council under the Freedom of Information Act as part of a “forensic” examination into how the decision to approve the contentious planning application came about.

One resident said she had submitted a formal complaint using the council’s formal procedures with a possible further approach to the local government ombudsman an option further down the line.

Responding to the comments about the planning process, Aiden Thatcher, director of place at the council, said: “This planning application went through our planning consultation and committee process.

“The final plans include landscaping which will help to screen and soften the appearance, and mitigate the impact on nearby properties.

“We will continue to monitor the site throughout construction, ensuring this development bringing new jobs and investment to the area is delivered properly.”