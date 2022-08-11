Hundreds of Wigan homes and businesses hit by power cut

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been hit by a power cut due to a damaged cable.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:05 pm

The electricity supply to 821 homes in the Garswood and Ashton areas was lost just after 1.25pm on Thursday.

Around 67 homes were still experiencing issues more than two hours later, with engineers remaining on site and hoping to restore power at around 4.25pm.

Cable damage is believed to have caused the power cut.

Those who require additional support are being asked to call Electricity North West on 105.

A spokesman said: “Earlier today at 1.26pm, we received reports of a power cut in Ashton-in-Makerfield affecting 821 properties due to a fault on the electricity network.

“Remotely, engineers responded immediately and within the hour, were able to restore power to 646 properties and then a further 175 properties by 2:45pm.

Electricity North West engineers are on their way to fix the problem

“Teams remain on site and aim to restore power to the remaining properties as quickly and as safely as possible.”

