Hundreds of Wigan homes visited to protect residents from rogue traders

Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Police visited over 600 homes across the borough, reminding residents of the dangers of rogue doorstep traders.

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 2 min read

Residents in No Cold Calling Zones of Ashton, Atherton, Bryn, Golborne, Hindley, Leigh East, Lowton and Scholes were visited by officers as part of the Place and Community Safety Partnership.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies said: “No Cold Calling Zones exist to show that people in that area do not want traders calling at their homes without an appointment.

Coun Kevin Anderson with representatives from Wigan Council Trading Standards and Greater Manchester Police.
"All residents on the street take part and display window or door stickers.

“They help to protect vulnerable people, and reduce incidents of doorstep crime.

"They also deter unscrupulous traders and bogus callers.”

Businesses are advised not to cold call in designated zones as the residents do not want you to.

Anyone that repeatedly calls and/or refuses to leave may be committing a criminal offence.

To promote residents protecting themselves from rogue traders the council is encouraging residents to become Neighbourhood Champions.

They also help encourage their community to display window signs to show they do not want uninvited traders.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport said: “By doing these visits our trading standards team and local police are helping residents to protect themselves from rogue traders. These visits are really valuable in reminding people of the importance of not accepting goods or services on the doorstep- remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“If you are looking for a reputable local trader, please check out our Good Trader Scheme which features over 180 local traders.”

To find out more about the Good Trader Scheme or about being a Neighbourhood Champion, contact the trading standards team on [email protected] or 0808 223 1133.