Hunt for owner of dog captured by Wigan police

The dog has a distinctive white blaze on its chest

The black and while Staffordshire bull terrier-type pet was caught by officers on Wigan Road, Leigh, without a collar and, as a result, they do not know who the owners are.

A spokeperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley, said: "If this is your dog or you may know who owns it, please contact us quoting log 2839-30012022 on 101 or using our online chat facility through the GMP website."

