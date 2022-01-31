Hunt for owner of dog captured by Wigan police
Police are trying to trace the owners of a dog found wandering Wigan borough streets.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:15 am
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:16 am
The black and while Staffordshire bull terrier-type pet was caught by officers on Wigan Road, Leigh, without a collar and, as a result, they do not know who the owners are.
A spokeperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley, said: "If this is your dog or you may know who owns it, please contact us quoting log 2839-30012022 on 101 or using our online chat facility through the GMP website."
