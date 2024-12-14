I ran 5k every day to buy Christmas presents for other children
Ten-year-old Isla Fairhurst, who lives in Hindley, pledged to run 5km every day for five days.
She is a gymnast rather than a runner, but wanted to do something to support the Operation Sleighbells appeal run by Bolton Lads and Girls Club.
It aims to provide gifts for children who would otherwise go without this Christmas.
Her mum Rebecca Tobin said: “Isla knew some children didn’t get a lot and she was very lucky. She got upset one morning and said she wanted to raise money and buy Christmas presents for all the children.”
So Isla pulled on her running shoes and asked people to sponsor her as she hit the roads.
Rebecca said: “She ran 5k every day for five days. One of the runs was at five in the morning because that’s the only time we could do it and another was at lunchtime, just after she had a dodgeball competition.
"It was hard to fit it in, but she did it.”
She said Isla “absolutely loved” the challenge and has now raised £4,220 for the appeal.
"She has done really well. I’m so proud of her,” she said.
"I think she is so selfless and just wants everyone to be happy. She is such a happy girl.”
Isla will use the money to buy the presents herself and hand them over to the club, so they can be given to children.
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/operation-sleighbells-by-isla-fairhurst.
