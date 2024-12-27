I wrote a book to help children deal with grief after the death of my nine-year-old daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grieving mum whose daughter died from a brain tumour at just nine years old has written a book to help children deal with grief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Colley died on February 6, 2018, two years after doctors found the brain tumour and having received gruelling treatment.

Her dying wish was for her beloved pet Pippa to become a therapy dog to help other children, after she was supported by a dog during her treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to her mum Ali Colley setting up Hope’s Therapy Dogs, which sees her taking Pippa and other dogs into schools to provide emotional and mental health support for youngsters, and charity Hope’s Heart, which launched earlier this year on the sixth anniversary of Hope’s death.

Ali Colley with Pippa

Now, Pippa appears in a new book written by Ali, who was motivated by the experiences of her sons Joe, now 17, and twins Elijah and Ethan, 14.

Named Pippa’s Journey, it tells the story of how Hope inspired Hope’s Therapy Dogs and aims to help children deal with loss.

Ali, who lives in Up Holland, said: “It is inspired by my boys in the sense that when we lost Hope, there wasn’t that much around that fitted them at their age and helped them through the journey of grief in a positive way, in a way that pointed to the future and that would say there is hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is aimed at key stage one and I am hoping that it will help children that have experienced grief or loss.

Hope Colley with puppy Pippa, who has since become a therapy dog

"It’s a therapeutic story of how Hope asked for Hope’s Therapy Dogs to start. It’s written from Pippa the dog’s perspective of her journey as we imagine it – of coming to our house and meeting Hope and being with her to the end.

"It’s all very simple for children to understand. It’s 18 pages long, so it’s not a big book.”

Ali hopes the book will help youngsters to deal with grief, whether they are facing the death of a family member, a pet or another loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has always enjoyed writing, including in a journal and creating other short books.

"I think when I write it feels quite personal,” she said. “I get quite emotional. Even though it’s a little book and it’s for children, there is still a lot of my heart in it and a lot of Hope.”

She says the book has been well received by early readers and if it is successful, she hopes Pippa’s Journey could become the first book in a series to help young people.

Ali said: “My idea is that I will start a series of books all around Pippa that will help children in various parts of their mental health journey. That’s the mission of Hope’s Therapy Dogs, but it’s also my passion because the more I work in schools, the more concerned I am about the state of children’s mental health and want to do something to improve it.”

Pippa’s Journey is available to buy now in paperback at www.lulu.com/shop.