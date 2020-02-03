Identity of man found dead in Wigan canal still unknown, police say

Police are still working to officially identify a man who was found dead in a Wigan canal yesterday, officers have said.



All three arms of the emergency services were called to Chapel lane at 7.40am on Monday morning, to reports that a man had been seen in the water nearby.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Liam Soutar/JPIMedia

At least five police cars, two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and two fire engines were called to the scene, but tragically officers recovered a man's body from the canal shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 7.40am this morning, police were called to Chapel Lane to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. Sadly, they found the body of a man."

And today (Tuesday, February 4) a GMP spokesman told Wigan Today that the man has not yet been officially identified, adding that enquiries are ongoing.

No further details of the man, such as his age or description, were issued by the force, but it is believed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.