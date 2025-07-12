Residents have revealed how a fire at an illegal Wigan dump has impacted their health.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Bolton House Road on Tuesday, July 1 – and crews have finally managed to contain the fire after nine days

Residents have been severely impacted by the blaze which had been declared a major incident.

The fire on Bolton House Road has now been put out

Bickershaw Primary School has been forced to close on a number of occasions due to smoke and low water pressure.

A water plan from United Utilities was put in place which meant that the fire service was able to establish a fire break to allow a more aggressive response to tackling the fire.

The water company is also dealing with toxic run-off water as well as providing bottled water to customers on the priority service scheme .

Wigan Council helped by providing additional water tankers and equipment, managing traffic flows and visiting nearby residents.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons during a meeting at the tip

Residents were invited to access washing facilities at council-owned leisure centres and a 24/7 emergency helpline was set up.

However people say that help was fairly limited with people ending up in hospital.

One resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “At least six people have been in hospital or been on antibiotics, steroids and inhalers.

"Quite a few residents have fallen ill due to this.

"People are very stressed out because we told them that this would happen.

"Its dangerous for the kids to go to school but for the residents it was fine.

"The council haven’t really helped people with illnesses.

"We had days without water and most were given one one litre bottle of water for families.

"When we were all in need no-one did anything to help us.”

Makerfield MP Josh Simons wrote a letter to the Environment Secretary, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Environment Agency and Wigan Council to tackle the 25,000 tonnes of rubbish.

He said: “Now the fire is out, it's time to get this tip dismantled once and for all. I will be pushing Environment Agency, the Council and GMCA for a timetable, and to make a rapid decision on who is funding this. The criminal investigation is ongoing - but I'm clear that residents deserve action now."

Residents are concerned that if the rubbish isn’t dealt with, the next incident may be fatal.

They added: “Children had been playing on it before it set on fire.

"It is only a matter of time that somebody is going to end up dying on there.

"I’m petrified that one day we will wake up and somebody’s child is going to have fallen through it.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Our teams have been supporting the local community throughout the incident; visiting residents - including those identified as ‘vulnerable’ - to ensure their safe welfare, providing water, access to leisure facilities, and offering alternative accommodation where required.

“In addition, hundreds of leaflets have been delivered to households in the area providing regular updates and health advice, and signposting residents to a 24/7 helpline.

“We’d like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and understanding for the disruption caused during this multi-agency response.

“We will be continuing to work with our partners at the Environment Agency and Greater Manchester Police to address the long-standing issues regarding the land and activity on site."