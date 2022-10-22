IN PICTURES: All Ears well-being event at Wigan's Grand Arcade
The first well-being event has been hosted in Wigan by All Ears CIC, an organisation offering mental health awareness support in schools and workplaces.It was a way of promoting all of the community groups in Wigan that are here to support people with their mental health, including activities such as rock painting and mindfulness.It also featured a butterfly display designed by students at Outwood Academy.There were many conversations taking place, were members of the community expressed that they had no idea various organisations were available in the borough.
By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago
It is hoped that the event will become an annual occurrence.
Page 1 of 3