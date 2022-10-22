News you can trust since 1853
From left to right: EWG Counselling who provide low cost therapy, Wigan Wellness Web providing alternative therapies such as Reiki, Directions for men a male support group, All Ears providing mental health awareness in schools and creative art therapy sessions, Mindful by Nature UK providing mindfulness in nature and Wigan and Leigh Carers

IN PICTURES: All Ears well-being event at Wigan's Grand Arcade

The first well-being event has been hosted in Wigan by All Ears CIC, an organisation offering mental health awareness support in schools and workplaces.It was a way of promoting all of the community groups in Wigan that are here to support people with their mental health, including activities such as rock painting and mindfulness.It also featured a butterfly display designed by students at Outwood Academy.There were many conversations taking place, were members of the community expressed that they had no idea various organisations were available in the borough.

By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago

It is hoped that the event will become an annual occurrence.

1. All Ears well-being event

One of the activities on offer, rock painting

Photo: Amy Madden

2. All Ears well-being event

The Butterfly of Hope display designed by students at Outwood Academy

Photo: Amy Madden

3. All Ears well-being event

Photo: Amy Madden

4. All Ears well-being event

Photo: Amy Madden

