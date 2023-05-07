IN PICTURES: Art and entertainment as Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation
Flags were flying as Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link held a garden party to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST
People came together to enjoy a buffet, listen to music and learn more about the work and services provided by the organisation.
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan was invited to unveil a mosaic created in an art and craft class.
