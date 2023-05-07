News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

IN PICTURES: Art and entertainment as Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

Flags were flying as Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link held a garden party to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST

People came together to enjoy a buffet, listen to music and learn more about the work and services provided by the organisation.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan was invited to unveil a mosaic created in an art and craft class.

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

1. Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

2. Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

3. Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

4. Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link celebrates the coronation Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Charles IIIWiganMayor