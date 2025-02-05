In pictures: cubs leave their warm beds behind to learn about homelessness

The 22 youngsters spent the night at Lilford District HQ in Tyldesley to find out what people experience when they are homeless.

To make it as authentic as possible, they were only allowed to take a sleeping bag, roll mat, pillow, drinks bottle and cardboard.

As well as making cardboard shelters to sleep in, the cubs ran their own soup kitchen.

The 5th Tyldesley cubs raised sponsor money for homelessness charities The Brick and Homeless Aid UK.

After volunteering to run soup kitchens in Bolton and Leigh, Graham and Gina from Homeless Aid UK went to speak to the cubs about the work they do to help homeless people.

They donated a sleep pod, which team leader David Simpson used to sleep outside the scout hut.

There were also visits from Emma Dickinson, chaplain at The Brick, Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, and Jacob Bond, county lead volunteer for Greater Manchester West scouts.

David said: “I'm pleased to say our homeless cubs survived the night in Cardboard City! Hopefully taking part in this sleepover has given the cubs an insight into what it would be like to be homeless and sleeping rough on the streets.”