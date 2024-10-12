In pictures: evening of inspiration at the first Festival of Hope 2024

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Festival of Hope 2024, the first event of its kind, was organised by Rebuild with Hope and held at Feast at the Mills, Wigan.

It was an evening of inspiration, connection and hope, in celebration of community strength, resilience and shared commitment to making a difference.

Danspiration perform at Festival of Hope 2024.

1. Festival of Hope 2024

Danspiration perform at Festival of Hope 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Festival of Hope 2024

Festival of Hope 2024, the first event of its kind, organised by Rebuild with Hope, held at Feast at the Mills, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Ellie Palma-Cass, founder of Epic Hope speaks at Festival of Hope 2024.

3. Festival of Hope 2024

Ellie Palma-Cass, founder of Epic Hope speaks at Festival of Hope 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Festival of Hope 2024

Festival of Hope 2024, the first event of its kind, organised by Rebuild with Hope, held at Feast at the Mills. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

