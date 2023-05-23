IN PICTURES: fancy footwear on show at Wigan borough's new Walk This Way exhibition
Members of the Wigan-based group More Than Words CIC are pictured at the launch of their art exhibition Walk This Way, which features uniquely designed shoes to show the artists’ personalities, hobbies and interests, and is on show at The Turnpike Gallery, Leigh.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:45 BST
More Than Words CIC work with people of all ages and abilities, using drama, music, dance, singing and creative activities to help people to develop their confidence, express themselves, be more independent and achieve their aspirations. Working with people who have a range of social care needs, communication and learning difficulties, and other health conditions such as autism, Asperger’s syndrome and mental ill health.
