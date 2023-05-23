News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: fancy footwear on show at Wigan borough's new Walk This Way exhibition

Members of the Wigan-based group More Than Words CIC are pictured at the launch of their art exhibition Walk This Way, which features uniquely designed shoes to show the artists’ personalities, hobbies and interests, and is on show at The Turnpike Gallery, Leigh.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:45 BST

More Than Words CIC work with people of all ages and abilities, using drama, music, dance, singing and creative activities to help people to develop their confidence, express themselves, be more independent and achieve their aspirations. Working with people who have a range of social care needs, communication and learning difficulties, and other health conditions such as autism, Asperger’s syndrome and mental ill health.

Amy Bond with her decorated shoe.

Amy Bond with her decorated shoe. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

from left, Russell Ottiwell, Sue Seager and Elizabeth Hawkes.

from left, Russell Ottiwell, Sue Seager and Elizabeth Hawkes. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan at the launch of the exhibition.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan at the launch of the exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

