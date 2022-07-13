The parents of Alice-Rae Gray, from Norley, organised the fund-raiser so family and friends could pay tribute to the tot.
There were two games of football, along with activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle, during the event at Whelley Labour Club.
Money raised will be donated to ward 86 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Alice-Rae was treated.
The youngster died in August last year, just months after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
Her parents Natalie Sargeant and Callum Gray said: “We would just like to thank everybody who played their part in making our baby’s day as special as it was.”