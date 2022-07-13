The parents of Alice-Rae Gray, from Norley, organised the fund-raiser so family and friends could pay tribute to the tot.

There were two games of football, along with activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle, during the event at Whelley Labour Club.

Money raised will be donated to ward 86 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Alice-Rae was treated.

The youngster died in August last year, just months after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Her parents Natalie Sargeant and Callum Gray said: “We would just like to thank everybody who played their part in making our baby’s day as special as it was.”

1. Fun day in memory of Alice-Rae Gray Whelley Scorpions hosted two friendlies as part of the day Photo: Lucy Wray Photography Photo Sales

2. Fun day in memory of Alice-Rae Gray Alice-Rae's brother Photo: Lucy Wray Photography Photo Sales

3. Fun day in memory of Alice-Rae Gray Cooking up a storm on the barbecue Photo: Lucy Wray Photographer Photo Sales

4. Fun day in memory of Alice-Rae Gray A range of activities such as face painting took place Photo: Lucy Wray Photography Photo Sales