IN PICTURES: Fun day in memory of Wigan toddler

A toddler who died from a rare form of cancer when she was just two years old was remembered at a fun day in her honour.

By Matt Pennington
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 3:45 pm

The parents of Alice-Rae Gray, from Norley, organised the fund-raiser so family and friends could pay tribute to the tot.

There were two games of football, along with activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle, during the event at Whelley Labour Club.

Money raised will be donated to ward 86 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Alice-Rae was treated.

The youngster died in August last year, just months after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

Her parents Natalie Sargeant and Callum Gray said: “We would just like to thank everybody who played their part in making our baby’s day as special as it was.”

