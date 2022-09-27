Donations can be made here
1. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.
Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of a Walkathon challenge to visit 14 counties in 14 days, calling in at a crown green bowling club at each to raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.
.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.
.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.
.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson