News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: Lancashire Leg hits Wigan

The Lancashire Leg – organised by Lynn Pritchatt to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association – made a stop-off at Wigan’s Bellingham Bowling Club.Players from the Wigan Warriors accompanied crown green bowls players for a few games on the evening to raise the profile of the event. The walkathon took in 14 counties in 14 days, visiting a crown green bowling club in eachLynn said: “It was amazing, the Warriors really enjoyed the experience. Thanks to everyone that attended”

By Matt Pennington
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Donations can be made here

1. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.

Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of a Walkathon challenge to visit 14 counties in 14 days, calling in at a crown green bowling club at each to raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.

.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.

.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. WIGAN - 14-09-22 Wigan Warriors players joined youth players and teamed up with senior bowlers at Bellingham Bowling Club, Wigan, part of the Walkathon challenge 14 countries in 14 days, visiting a Crown Green Bowling Club in each county, to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neuron Disease.

.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
WiganWigan Warriors
Next Page
Page 1 of 3