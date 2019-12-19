In pictures: Laughter and tears as Paddy and Julie tie the knot at hospice
A couple declared their everlasting devotion to each other in a poignant and emotional ceremony in the borough’s hospice.
Paddy Earnshaw and Julie Chippendale, from Poolstock, tied the knot at Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) in front of dozens of family members and friends, with the room filled with tears and smiles in equal measure. Full story in this week's Wigan Observer ...
