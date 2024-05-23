IN PICTURES: Music in Mind Festival 2024

Elvis and other entertainers graced the stage for the one-day spectacular.
1. MIM Fest
Festival organisers Al Hart and Ian Unsworth, right, from Music In Mind. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. MIM Fest
Festival fun at the third annual MIM Fest, the only festival in the North West for people with additional needs, hosted by Music In Mind at The Edge, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. MIM Fest
Festival fun at the third annual MIM Fest. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. MIM Fest
Festival fun at the third annual MIM Fest. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.