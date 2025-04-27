In pictures: new High Sheriff of Greater Manchester welcomes new British citizens in Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, who was sworn in earlier this month, and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson welcomed new British citizens.

They presented certificates and posed for photos at the monthly Wigan British citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.

1. Wigan British Citizenship

2. Wigan British Citizenship

Wigan British Citizenship ceremony

3. Wigan British Citizenship

Wigan British Citizenship ceremony Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Wigan British Citizenship

