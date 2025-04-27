They presented certificates and posed for photos at the monthly Wigan British citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.
1. Wigan British Citizenship
The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson welcomed new British Citizens, presented certificates and posed for photos at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Wigan British Citizenship
The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson welcomed new British Citizens, presented certificates and posed for photos at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Wigan British Citizenship
Wigan British Citizenship ceremony Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Wigan British Citizenship
The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough and the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson welcomed new British Citizens, presented certificates and posed for photos at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.