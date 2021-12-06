Keely with her silver medal.

IN PICTURES: Olympians meet school children

Olympian Keely Hodgkinson, who won silver at Tokyo 2021 talked to pupils to inspire them into following their dreams, with fellow Wigan Olympian Jenny Meadows, who presented and interviewed Keely in front of the young audience, who then went on to take part in sports activities.

By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 6th December 2021, 8:58 am

The event was run by Wigan Council and Be Well at Leigh Sports Village.

1.

Margaret and Joe Galvin are presented with a Believe Star - for their work with Leigh Harriers - an actual star will be placed in Leigh Civic Square. from left, Olympian Keely Hodgkinson, Margaret Galvin, leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux and Joe Galvin.

2.

A young athletics fan gets Olympian Jenny Meadows to sign her running vest.

3.

Margaret and Joe Galvin are presented with a Believe Star - for their work with Leigh Harriers - an actual star will be placed in Leigh Civic Square at a later date.

4.

Keely holds her silver medal with Billy Barnes, left, and Molly Mckinstry, right, from Pennington Christ Church primary school.

