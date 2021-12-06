IN PICTURES: Olympians meet school children

The event was run by Wigan Council and Be Well at Leigh Sports Village.
A young athletics fan gets Olympian Jenny Meadows to sign her running vest.
Margaret and Joe Galvin are presented with a Believe Star - for their work with Leigh Harriers - an actual star will be placed in Leigh Civic Square at a later date.
Keely holds her silver medal with Billy Barnes, left, and Molly Mckinstry, right, from Pennington Christ Church primary school.