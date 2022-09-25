News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: Sports in the park keep children entertained over summer.

After a three-year absence, the Sports in the Park event returned to Jubilee Park on Wigan Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.The six-week long summer event was organised by Coun Sylvia Wilkinson who was delighted that it was able to return this year.Taking place every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the school holidays, coaches from the Wigan Warriors attended to play various sports with youngsters aged four to 17.Sports included tennis, basketball and football with the children given full control over what they participated in.

By Matt Pennington
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:55 am

Coun Sylvia Wilkinson said: “It was great to the get sports activities back at Jubilee Park after a few years without.

“It’s been a real hit with the children and the Warriors coaches have been fantastic throughout.”

1. Sport in the Park 2022

.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Sport in the Park 2022

.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. wwig-02-09-22-Sport in the park 11-NWUpload.jpeg

.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Sport in the Park 2022

Coun Sylvia Wilkinson along with friends and Wigan Warriors mascot Mighty Max

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
AshtonWigan Warriors
Next Page
Page 1 of 3