IN PICTURES: Sports in the park keep children entertained over summer.
After a three-year absence, the Sports in the Park event returned to Jubilee Park on Wigan Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.The six-week long summer event was organised by Coun Sylvia Wilkinson who was delighted that it was able to return this year.Taking place every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the school holidays, coaches from the Wigan Warriors attended to play various sports with youngsters aged four to 17.Sports included tennis, basketball and football with the children given full control over what they participated in.
By Matt Pennington
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:55 am
Coun Sylvia Wilkinson said: “It was great to the get sports activities back at Jubilee Park after a few years without.
“It’s been a real hit with the children and the Warriors coaches have been fantastic throughout.”
