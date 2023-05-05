News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Spring ball is big success for Wigan organisation supporting families in need

More than 200 people enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour as a Wigan organisation held its second annual spring ball.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2023, 04:55 BST

The glittering event at the DW Stadium celebrated the work of Daffodils Dreams, which has helped more than 5,000 children and 800 adults living in hardship in the borough since 2019.

Guests were entertained by year four pupils from Ince St Mary’s CE Primary School, who sang A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, and talented youngsters from Anna Shimmin Dance Academy.

There was also a performance from singer James Norton and music from DJ Colin Smith, as well as a dinner, disco, auction and raffle.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan received flowers as thanks for her attendance and support during her 12 months in office, while trophies were handed out to event sponsors and supporters.

Daffodils Dreams' spring ball

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

