The Standish pageant saw a carnival procession proudly parade through the streets, along with a vintage car show, a fun fair and food festival for all to enjoy.
Organised by community charity My Life, the event is the first carnival parade to have taken place in Standish for more than 30 years, coinciding with the charity's 10th anniversary.
1. Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
