IN PICTURES: Standish comes to life with vintage jubilee carnival

Residents in a Wigan township celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee with a very vintage carnival, just like their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did before them.

By Holly Pritchard
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 5:34 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 5:48 pm

The Standish pageant saw a carnival procession proudly parade through the streets, along with a vintage car show, a fun fair and food festival for all to enjoy.

Organised by community charity My Life, the event is the first carnival parade to have taken place in Standish for more than 30 years, coinciding with the charity's 10th anniversary.

1. Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pageant parade through the streets of Standish, Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

